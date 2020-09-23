Fed's Rosengren: Would be a matter of luck to reach 2% inflation within 4 years

It would be a matter of luck for the US Federal Reserve to reach 2% inflation goal with four years, Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren argued on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.

"Quantitative easing will provide limited additional stimulus because rates are already low," Rosengren added. "Caveat in framework to watch for financial stability is not well defined."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar ındex was up 0.25% on a daily basis at 94.21.