Fed's Rosengren: Monetary policy is currently accommodative

In an interview with CNBC on Friday, Eric Rosengren, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, noted that the United States has a very low unemployment rate. "We are getting about the kind of employment growth that would expect in a stable economy," Rosengren added.
"When labour markets are tight, we would expect wages and prices to go up over time," Rosengren said. "The overall view of the US economic growth will be at around 1.7% for the 3rd and 4th quarters of 2019."
Regarding the policy outlook, Rosengren said that the monetary policy is currently accommodative and stated that he has an open mind with regards to further rate cuts.
The US Dollar Index didn't show a significant reaction to these comments and it was last down 0.05% on the day at 98.86.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats after mixed US Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is falling further away from 1.10, consolidating. US Non-Farm Payrolls came out at 136K with upward revisions and weak wages. Political developments are also eyed.
Gold struggles to stretch higher above $1,500 on renewed trade optimism
After spending the majority of the day moving sideways in a tight channel above the $1,500 mark on Friday, the XAU/USD pair fluctuated sharply during the early trading hours as markets reacted to the labour market data from the United States (US).
USD/JPY retreats below 107.00 despite Wall Street rally, consolidates weekly losses
The USD/JPY pair jumped to 107.12 after the release of the US employment report but it failed to hold on top of 107.00 and dropped to 106.80.
Gold falls below $1500 mark in reaction to mostly upbeat US employment details
Gold finally broke down of its daily consolidative trading range and tumbled to levels below key $1500 psychological mark post-US jobs data.
Non–Farm Payrolls: If this is a slowdown we’ll take it
The US economy continued to produce jobs at a healthy rate as unemployment fell to a five decade low and wage growth slowed unexpectedly.