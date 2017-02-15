Fed's Rosengren: May need to hike rates more aggressively than three times per year

Fed's Rosengren: May need to hike rates more aggressively than three times per yearBy Felipe Erazo
Boston Fed's President Eric Rosengren was on the wires, stating that he expects rate hikes "at least as quickly" as median Fed forecast.
More headlines (via Reuters):
- May need to hike rates more aggressively than three times per year
- Expects more than 2 pct real GDP growth over next two years
- 'Very limited slack' remains in U.S. labor market
- Delaying tightening risks 'overshooting' employment, inflation goals
- Significant risks to forecast include U.S. fiscal policies, overseas economies