Fed’s Rosengren: low jobless & inflation outlook warrants tightening - BBGTV

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren stepped up his argument for additional gradual Fed rate hike moves and told Bloomberg TV on Friday that low jobless & inflation outlook warrants tightening.

Key quotes:

• Does see 2% inflation next year

• Wages and salaries are going up

• Labour market is tight

• US jobless rate could fall below 4%

• Expects US GDP growth in second half of 2017 to be roughly 2.5%