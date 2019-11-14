Fed's Powell is testifying again today at the House Budget Committee and here are some of his key comments listed below:

The Fed moves in repo market have no effect on the economy. He also said the Fed sees less room for rates cuts in the low rate environment.

Investment in infrastructure could be very helpful for the US economy and well-financed infrastructure can contribute to increasing productivity in the US economy.

The Fed is doing a lot of forensic work to understand liquidity issues in repo market .

He also said there is nothing in the economy that is booming this is a sustainable picture.

The October monthly jobs was "very solid",