Fed's Powell: Have seen substantial progress in economic recovery

After being nominated as the next Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System nominee by President Trump, Jerome Powell delivered a short speech, with key quotes, found below.

Have seen substantial progress in economic recovery. Financial system is more resilient compared to pre-crisis. Committed to making decision with objectivity, independence. Committed to twin mandate.

FOMC meeting overshadowed by Fed chair announcement - Danske Bank.

According to analysts from Danske Bank, the Federal Reserve will hike rates in December. They see yesterday’s meeting overshadowed by Trump’s announcement of the next chair.

US: Powell expected to be nominated to succeed Janet Yellen as Fed Chair - HSBC.

Fed Governor Jerome Powell is expected to be nominated to succeed Janet Yellen as Fed Chair in February 2018 and this outcome would imply likely continuity in US monetary policy; a lighter touch on bank regulation, however, is possible, according to analysts at HSBC.

