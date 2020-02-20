Fed’s Mester: Economy is in a 'good spot' but coronavirus presents risk

Speaking at an event hosted by the Forum of Executive Women in Philadelphia late Wednesday, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester warned about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak while saying that the US economy is in a good spot.

There’s no reason the expansion will die of old age.

But business investment has been meek for a number of years due to uncertainty regarding trade.

Coronavirus, now dubbed CORVID-19 by the World Health Organization, can present a risk to economic outlooks as the number of infected and death toll rise.

We’ll have to let it play out a little bit longer to see what the impact will be globally in terms of reduced activity.

It will probably have some damping effect on the global economy, but it’s really too hard to tell what the magnitude will be until we see more data on the prognosis of new cases.