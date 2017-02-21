Fed’s Mester – Don’t want to delay (rate hike) too long

Fed’s Mester – Don’t want to delay (rate hike) too longBy Omkar Godbole
In an interview with Bloomberg, Loretta J. Mester, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland said that delaying rate hikes for too long would increase the risk of being behind market/falling behind the curve.
Key quotes
Gradual rate hikes over time desirable
Comfortable with rates being higher
We are full employment
Inflation is moving up
The devil is in the details when it comes to fiscal policy
Forecast for unemployment is to fall
GDP growth is bit above trend