Fed’s Kashkari: Staged approach to reopening the US economy makes sense – Fox

While speaking in an interview with Fox News, Minneapolis Federal Reserve (Fed) President Neil Kashkari said that a staged approach to reopening the US economy makes sense.

"When I looked at the president's plan it seems consistent with the advice and the feedback that we've heard from health experts, that there is a way to slowly reopen the economy."

"Obviously we want to try to avoid the virus flaring back up again and giving back the gains that we've had, and I think a staged approach, looking over the horizon, makes sense."

His comments come after US President Donald Trump outlined a three-phase plan that could allow some states to begin as early as this month lifting limits meant to contain the disease's spread.

On Thursday, Kashkari said "We simply do not know how large the losses from this (covid-19) crisis will be.”

The US dollar is seen correcting the recent upsurge across its main peers, as the re-opening of the US economy combined with some progress on the Gilead’s Remdisivir seems to lift the market sentiment ahead of the key Chinese macro news.