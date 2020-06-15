Fed's Kaplan: US economy to have significant, historic contraction in Q2

"The US economy will have a significant, historic contraction in the second quarter and we may have reached the peak of unemployment," Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Monday.
Additional takeaways
"Most forces will be disinflationary over the next couple of years despite the short-term rise in food prices."
"The economy will start to rebound in the second half of the year but unemployment will remain elevated at the end of the year near 8%."
"Concerned about yield curve control but wouldn't rule it out, it's something the Federal Reserve should look at."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index largely ignored these comments and was last seen staying flat on the day at 97.08.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges up as markets try to stabilize
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1250, up from the lows as the market mood improves. Concerns about coronavirus outbreaks in the US Sun Belt and Beijing previously boosted the dollar.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.25 amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.26, bouncing from the lows after PM Johnson said that there is a "very good" chance of a deal with the UK after a call with top European officials about Brexit. An improving market mood is weighing on the safe-haven US dollar.
Bears push the crypto market into the abyss
The technical supports have finally given way and this week starts with critical falls. After several weeks lurking at resistance levels, the market takes a break and looks for lower prices where to find new money to fuel future gains.
Gold dives to fresh session lows, closer to $1700 mark
Gold continued losing ground through the early North American session and dropped to near one-week lows, around the $1705 region in the last hour.
WTI oil trims losses and approaches $36 area
Front-month WTI futures are ticking up above $35 after having retreated to $34.50 lows on Monday’s early US session. The overall trend, however, remains negative with upside attempts limited below $36.00 so far.