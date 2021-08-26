Fed's Kaplan: September meeting would be time to announce plan for tapering

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan told CNBC on Thursday that it is still his view that at the September policy meeting, it would be time to announce a plan for tapering and start in October or shortly thereafter, as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"By and large, business contacts are weathering Delta at least as well as previous surges."
"Businesses are seeing resiliency."
"Consumers and businesses are becoming more adaptable and accepting surges will go in fits and starts."
"Businesses and consumers are learning to adapt and go on with their lives amid Delta."
"There is no demand problem in the economy, strong economic resiliency is his outlook."
"There are some distortions in the economy particularly in credit markets."
"US would be a lot healthier if Fed begins to wean economy off asset purchases."
"Credit spreads are historically tight."
"Fed has communicated a taper is coming."
"Would prefer to start taper soon but do it over "plus or minus" eight months, although I remain open-minded."
Market reaction
The greenback remains resilient against its rivals following these comments. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.26% on the day at 93.06.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower after bullish comments from Fed's Bullard
EUR/USD has dropped back toward 1.1750 after Fed member Bullard said he wants the Fed to complete tapering in Q1 2022. Earlier, the pair advanced after US GDP missed estimates with 6.6% annualized growth Tension is mounting toward Fed Chair Powell's critical speech on Friday.
GBP/USD dips under 1.3750 as Brexit causes shortage warning
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK supermarkets warned of food shortages over Christmas due to Brexit. The dollar is on the rise as traders reposition ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech on Friday. US GDP missed with 6.6%.
XAU/USD eyes weekly lows near $1775 ahead of Jackson Hole showdown
Gold prints losses following the previous day’s decline on Thursday. US Dollar Index bounces back to near 93.00 ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium. Lower US Treasury yields capped the downside for the precious metal.
BTC reverses, causing altcoin gains to crumble
Bitcoin price has slid below a vital support level and is likely to head toward the next significant barrier. While this downswing could be a minor sell-off, altcoins seem to be showing no strength as they slice through critical demand areas.
How to trade the Jackson Hole meeting
Leading up to the meeting (26-27 Aug) has seen some mixed messages. Fed’s vice chair Clarida set expectations of an early taper running when he said that he could see rates lifting off as early as 2022.