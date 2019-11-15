Fed's Kaplan: Most businesses see competition with China going on for years

In an interview with Fox Business Network on Friday, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan noted that capital expenditure spending was virtually on hold because of the trade uncertainty and said most buısinesses were expecting the competition with China to go on for years, per Reuters.

"The Fed's policy-setting is appropriate," Kaplan said on the policy outlook. "We will be watching to see if global weakness continues or spreads."

These comments were largely ignored by the market participants and the US Dollar Index was last down 0.05% on the day at 98.10.