Fed's Kaplan: Monetary policy stance should adapt in light of fiscal actions

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Thursday that he expects to see elevated Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation at least through 2021 and added there's uncertainty further ahead, per Reuters.
Kaplan further reiterated that they should start discussing QE taper as they make progress on the economy and the weathering of the pandemic. "Monetary policy stance should adapt in light of fiscal actions," he added.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index ignored these remarks and was last seen losing 0.35% on a daily basis at 89.86.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to extend recovery beyond 1.2200
EUR/USD is trading around the 1.2200 level, recovering from the Fed's meeting minutes which included the subtlest of hints toward tapering bond buys. The better market mood is weighing on the dollar.US jobless claims continued to improve, down to 444K in the week ended May 14.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41 amid UK reopening speculation
GBP/USD has bounced above 1.41, as the dollar retreats from the post-Fed minutes' highs and as the UK remains on course to fully reopen in a month despite variant worries.
XAU/USD struggles for direction, consolidates around $1,870
Gold lacked any firm intraday direction and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early North American session. The commodity was last seen hovering in the neutral territory, around the $1,870 region and had a rather muted reaction to mixed US macro releases.
Shiba Inu to rally by 50%
SHIB price suffered a significant crash along with the top altcoins. Now, SHIB is approaching a turning point as it prepares to rally following a period of underperformance. Vitalik Buterin has drastically reduced the token supply, and speculators believe this could be an eventful beginning to a breakout.
FOMC April Minutes: The first shoe drops
“We are not even thinking about thinking about raising rates,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, June 10, 2020. Apparently, the governors have changed their minds. Federal Reserve officials at the April meeting stated that improving economic growth would justify a discussion of interest rate policy