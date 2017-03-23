Fed's Kaplan: Fiscal reforms could provide upside to growth forecast

Fed's Kaplan: Fiscal reforms could provide upside to growth forecastBy Ivan Delgado
Robert Kaplan, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, is speaking at the Council of Global Economy Series in Chicago on "Tailwinds and Headwinds: The Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy", noting that fiscal reforms could provide upside to growth forecast.
Headlines
Policies that slow work force growth would raise concerns
Making reasonably good progress on 2% inflation
We are approaching full employment
China has dramatic overcapacity in major industries