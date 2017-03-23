Fed's Kaplan: Fiscal reforms could provide upside to growth forecast

By Ivan Delgado

Robert Kaplan, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, is speaking at the Council of Global Economy Series in Chicago on "Tailwinds and Headwinds: The Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy", noting that fiscal reforms could provide upside to growth forecast.

Headlines

Policies that slow work force growth would raise concerns

Making reasonably good progress on 2% inflation

We are approaching full employment

China has dramatic overcapacity in major industries


 

