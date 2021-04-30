Fed's Kaplan: Fed should start talking about tapering bond-buying soon

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Friday that he expects to see a surge in prices of more than 2.5% or 2.75% in coming months, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Getting less-educated workers back to the workforce and back to jobs is a challenge during the recovery."

"Factors pushing up inflation include base effects, demand-supply imbalances, fiscal policy."

"Haven't changed my view that rates should start to rise in 2022."

"Seeing excesses and imbalances in financial markets."

"Fed should start talking about tapering bond-buying soon."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index edged modestly higher on these remarks and was last seen gaining 0.33% on the day at 90.93.