Fed's Kaplan: Concerned about excess risk-taking in nonbank financial system

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Friday that is concerned about potential leverage, excess risk-taking in the nonbank financial system and added that they need more visibility, as reported by Reuters.

"If the world grows more slowly, the US economy will grow more slowly than it would otherwise," Kaplan added. "Vaccinations are the primary economic development tool worldwide."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.35% at 90.95.