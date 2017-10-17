Fed's Harker: Very little slack in labor market nationally, but masks regional disparities

Fed's Harker: Very little slack in labor market nationally, but masks regional disparitiesBy Eren Sengezer
Philly Fed President Patrick Harker delivered his prepared remarks, with key quotes, via Reuters, found below:,
- Very little slack in labor market nationally, but masks regional disparities.
- Labor force participation rate likely to drop couple tenths of a percentage point over next few years.
- Since growth is fundamentally growth in productivity plus growth in the labor force, there's a real incentive for us to get every last person off the sidelines that we possibly can.
- Other data - for instance, job openings and quits - also point to a pretty tight market.
