Wall Street Journal (WSJ) is out with the latest comments from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker, as he reiterated that “We should hold steady for a while and watch how things unfold.”

Additional Comments:

FOMC should hold steady.

Did not favor last two Fed rate cuts.

Inflation edging up, to reach 2% over next 18-24 months.

Sees US growth bit above 2% in 2019, around 2% in 2020.

Repeats that the Fed should hold steady and watch economy.

Economy in good place, trade, global growth headwinds.

Consumer a 'hero' but can't be sole engine of economy.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index is almost unchanged on the day amid fresh US-China trade worries, firmer Treasury yields and cautious Asian equities.