Fed's Goolsbee: can't rule out a March rate cut

Chicago Federal Reserve (Fed) President Austan Goolsbee added his take to comments from Fed officials on Friday, stating that he did not rule out the possibility of a rate cut at the Fed's meeting next March.
According to reporting by the Wall Street Journal, Chicago Fed President Goolsbee expects rates to be lower by this time next year, but not by much, giving additional weight to the Fed's projected cuts on the dot plot next year.
Goolsbee also noted that the Fed might need to shift focus to its jobs mandate next year, with inflation cooling and the US employment landscape seeing overarching threats from a slowdown in key economic factors.
Goolsbee's comments come on the tail end of earlier statements from Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, who stated that he only sees two 25-basis-point rate cuts through 2024, and not until the third quarter.
Market Reaction
The US Dollar Index (DXY) twitched higher on reaction, chalking in a new high for Friday above 102.60.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.0900, looks to post weekly gains
EUR/USD came under pressure and declined toward 1.0900 on Friday. NY Fed President John Williams said that they were not talking about rate cuts and provided a boost to the USD. Nevertheless, the pair remains on track to post weekly gains.
GBP/USD slides on Friday, holds onto weekly gains
Despite falling on Friday, GBP/USD is on track for its highest weekly close since August, boosted by the Fed's pivot and a hawkish tone from the BoE. Next week, UK inflation and the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures will be closely watched.
Gold falls toward $2,030 as US yields edge higher
After rising above $2,040, Gold reversed its direction and turned negative on the day near $2,030. Hawkish comments from NY Fed President Williams triggered a rebound in the US Treasury bond yields and made it difficult for XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Cardano price aims for $0.85 target as it trades at crucial demand zone
Cardano price is in a crucial demand zone between $0.6199 and $0.6822, on Friday. The altcoin has yielded consistent gains for holders in the past two weeks. ADA price gains are likely sustainable according to bullish on-chain metrics.
G10 central bank focus shifting from rate hikes to rate cuts
G10 central banks are in the process of transitioning from rate hikes to rate cuts, with the European Central Bank, Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank holding rates steady this week.