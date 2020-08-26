Fed's George: Hard to see inflation danger until economy comes back

In an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday, Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George said that it was difficult to see inflation as a danger until the US economy comes back.

"What we see today are generally deflationary forces," George added and noted that they are beginning to see signs of recovery but acknowledged that it is going to take a long time.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on USD's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.08% on a daily basis at 93.08.