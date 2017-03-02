Fed’s Evans: Today’s NFP Report Was ‘Very Good’

Continuing with his speech at the Prairie State College Economic Breakfast, Charles Evans said that today's NFP report was 'very good'.

The comments seems to support the presumption that slower wage growth should not be a matter of concern and if the economy continues adding jobs at the current pace, then wage hikes are inevitable.

The US monthly jobs report showed economy added 227K new jobs in January, while unemployment rate ticked higher to 4.8%. Meanwhile, the average earnings recorded a dismal growth of 0.1% on monthly basis.