Fed's Evans: Open-minded about interest rate decision

Chicago Federal Reserve bank president Charles Evans on Wednesday said that he was open-minded about the Fed's next policy move and noted that positive developments with Brexit and the United States (US)-China trade conflict could reduce downside risks.

"Volatility in money market rates is of concern and the Fed doesn’t want it to get in the way of monetary policy," Evans added. "Declines in business investment make me nervous but economic data is still positive."

These comments failed to help the Greenback recover its losses and the US Dollar Index was last seen at 97.93, down 0.38% on a daily basis.