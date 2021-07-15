Fed's Evans: Expecting Fed rate liftoff in early 2024

"I don't think we've made sufficient progress yet to taper," Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Expecting Fed rate liftoff in early 2024 though it wouldn't take much to move it to 2023."

"By fall, could be making some judgments on taper; I do not have a date in mind."

"It requires patience to see how inflation will play out; should know more by end of year."

"Slightly more persistent inflation would not be a bad thing but it's hard to see it at 2.5%-3%."

"It would be challenging to taper MBS and Treasuries other than in tandem but Fed hasn't had enough of those discussions."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen gaining 0.33% on a daily basis at 92.67.