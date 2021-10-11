Fed’s Daly: Pandemic pushing prices higher but impact should fade

In a weekend interview with CBS, San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly made some comments on the US labor market and rising price pressures, per Bloomberg.
Key quotes
“It’s too soon to say it’s stalling, but certainly we’re seeing the pain of Covid, and the pain of the delta variant,”
“Covid is not behind us, so I don’t expect the job market to just be continuous. It is going to have these ups and downs.”
“Delta has taken a toll. But it hasn’t yet derailed us.”
“I don’t have a different view than I had on it when we first started. It’s going to be hard and as goes Covid, so goes the economy.”
Americans are feeling the strain of higher prices for “energy, food, basic services.”
“This is really hard. And it’s also really directly related to Covid. It’s related to the supply bottlenecks, to the disruptions. But I don’t see this as a long-term phenomenon.”
Market reaction
The US dollar index is looking to find its feet after the NFP disappointment, as the Fed’s tapering expectations remain intact, keeping the Treasury yields elevated.
The US dollar index was last seen changing hands at 94.10, up 0.05% on the day.
