Fed’s Daly: Last three rate cuts were made to be supportive so we don’t find ourselves in a slowdown

Further comments are crossing the wires from the San Francisco Fed Chief Daly, as she now speaks about the inflation and economic outlook.

Labor market is very strong.

Hot economy is bringing in workers who were historically marginalized.

Yield curve inversion is strongly correlated to recessions but there are reasons to think that this time might be different.

The last three interest rate cuts were made to be supportive so we don’t find ourselves in a slowdown.

The Fed is not raising its inflation target.

The Fed does not follow the market.

The Fed is keeping an eye on nonfinancial corporate leverage for signs of risk.