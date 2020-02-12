Fed's Daly: Economy in a good place to weather storms right now

"The US economy has faced headwind after headwind," San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly noted but said that it was in a good place to weather storms right now.

Key quotes

"The average inflation targeting over a long period makes sense, not talking about much above 2%."

"Right now the natural rate of unemployment lower than we thought coming into expansion."

"Businesses more optimistic than the end of last year that economy in a better place."

These comments were largely ignored by the market participants and the US Dollar Index was last up 0.1% on the day at 98.84.