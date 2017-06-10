Fed's Bullard: Won't have enough data on inflation, economy, to consider a Dec rate increase

Fed's Bullard: Won't have enough data on inflation, economy, to consider a Dec rate increaseBy Eren Sengezer
Following his prepared remarks at a conference, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard delivered additional comments, with key quotes (via Reuters) found below:
- Negative jobs number 'startling' even given hurricane effect
- Won't have enough data on inflation, economy, to consider a December rate increase
- Increasingly concerned Fed will make a policy mistake if it continues raising rates without more proof inflation is increasing
- Of Fed nominees that names mentioned so far are "eminently qualified"
- Fed putting too much faith in link between unemployment and inflation
