Fed's Bullard: We are definitely in a sharp growth phase

"In principle, many temporary laid-off workers may be recalled in the second half of the year, we could see a pretty dramatic fall in unemployment," St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told Bloomberg on Thursday.

"We are definitely in that sharp growth phase," Bullard added and noted that he is hopeful that the unemployment rate will continue to fall much faster than it has in past recessions.

Market reaction

These comments were largely ignored by the market participants. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was posting small daily gains near 93.00.