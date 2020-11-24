Fed's Bullard: No need to change bond purchases right now

"The data has not been as strong as it was but so far we are holding up," St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"I think we will get above-trend growth in Q4 and into next year."
"US recession will largely be dated to the March-April period."
"Not seeing a one-to-one relationship between the path of the pandemic and the path of the economy."
"Expiring emergency programs could be revived if needed, some had some criticism around them anyway."
"We have a great policy right now."
"No need to change bond purchases right now."
"Encouraged by recent vaccine news, seems to me there's light at the end of the tunnel."
Market reaction
These comments don't seem to be impacting the USD's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.2% on the day at 92.31.
