“Some risks that inflation may stall out altogether.” “Inflation must be firmly and surely getting back to our 2 percent target.” “It would be a bad outcome if we started to ease and inflation started to rise up and down like a see-saw. That would undermine people’s confidence in where the economy is going.” “Markets hear what we are saying—our projections for rate cuts have been pretty clear.” “It will be very interesting to see to what extent the Middle East conflict and attacks on the container ships are starting to show up in the cost structure for businesses in my district.” “If we look at our employment mandate, we’re hitting that very firmly today.” "But that is not the case for price stability.” “There are signs underneath the hood that some segments of the economy have weakened.” “Today we haven’t really seen any movements in money markets that suggest we’re close to a scenario where we don’t have ample reserves anymore.” “Clearly at some point, there’s going to be a signal that we’re going to get closer to that threshold, and we’re going to have to do some thinking.”

Atlanta Federal Reserve (Fed) President Raphael Bostic said on the weekend that inflation could "see-saw" if policymakers cut interest rates too soon, warning that inflation's descent towards the central bank's 2% goal was likely to slow in the months ahead, per the Financial Times.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.