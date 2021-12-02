Fed's Bostic: I will push for ending QE taper sooner rather than later

Raphael Bostic, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, said on Thursday that he would push for getting the QE taper over with sooner rather than later.

Additional Comments:

"We do need to be tapering bond purchases, have served purpose."

"Tapering will provide more optionality in 2022 on interest rate liftoff."

"If inflation stays elevated in 2022, at around 4%, there will be good case for pulling forward interest rate hikes and doing more than one next year."

"Good for fed to taper before raising interest rates."

"I think tapering of the bond-buying program by end of the first quarter of 2022 is in our interest."

"Fed can let data inform policy once taper is out the way."

"We want to see continued momentum in job gains in the monthly report tomorrow."

"I don't see tension right now between maximum employment and price stability."

"Taper will not put brakes on the economy, just removing some stimulus."

"The labor market is in a tremendous amount of flux