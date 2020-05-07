Fed's Bostic: Fed will deploy whatever is in its arsenal

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Thursday that he expects banks to engage in bod and perhaps higher risk activity to help companies and families through the crisis, as reported by Reuters.

"The Federal Reserve is in a whatever it takes scenario, it will deploy whatever is in its arsenal," Bostic added. "One Fed aim now is to understand how relief checks, paycheck protection, other programs are working in practice."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index edged slightly lower from its session highs and was last seen down 0.02% on the day at 100.15.