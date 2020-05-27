Fed's Beige Book: Securing PPP loans helped many businesses to limit or avoid layoffs

Economic activity declined in all districts, falling sharply in most, reflecting disruptions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve said in its Beige Book on Wednesday.
Additional takeaways
"Employment continued to decrease in all districts."
"Consumer spending fell further as mandated closures of retail establishments remained largely in place during most of the survey period."
"Securing PPP loans helped many businesses to limit or avoid layoffs."
"Spending declines were especially severe in the leisure and hospitality sectors; auto sales were substantially lower than a year ago, although several districts noted recent improvement."
"Employment continued to fall sharply in retail and in the leisure and hospitality sectors."
"Contacts cited challenges in bringing employees back to work, including workers’ health concerns, limited access to childcare, and generous unemployment insurance benefits."
"A majority of districts reported sharp drops in manufacturing activity, and production was notably weak in auto, aerospace, and energy-related plants."
"Residential home sales plunged and construction activity also fell."
"Overall wage pressures were mixed - some firms cut wages, others raised them temporarily for the essential staff or to compete with unemployment benefits."
"Energy activity plummeted as firms announced oil well closures."
"Although many contacts expressed hope that overall activity would pick up as businesses reopened, the outlook remained highly uncertain."
"Most districts noted wage increases in high-demand and essential sectors, while wages were flat or declining in other sectors."
"Most district contacts were pessimistic about the potential pace of US economic recovery."
"Pricing pressures varied but were steady to down modestly on balance."
"Weak demand weighed on selling prices, with some contacts noting discounting for apparel, hotel rooms, and airfares."
"Supply chain disruptions and strong demand led to higher prices for some grocery items including meat and fresh fruit."
"One district reported that firms faced additional costs related to safety protocols and social distancing compliance."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index largely ignored these remarks and was last seen gaining 0.08% on the day at 99.10.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.10 amid dollar strength, EU fund hopes
EUR/USD is retreating from 1.10 as the dollar gains strength due to a mix of Sino-American tensions and Brexit concerns. Earlier, the euro jumped after the EU Commission published an ambitious fiscal plan.
GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.2250 amid Brexit setback
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.2250, driven by the UK's repeated refusal to extend the Brexit transition period. Sino-American tensions and an upcoming op-ed by BOE Governor Bailey ar in play.
Separating economic fact and fiction
The global economic situation is fraught with danger and possibility. Negotiating the currents and rapids of the trading environment calls for careful analysis and wisdom.
Gold picks up as market sentiment sours
XAU/USD has bounced up from two-week lows sub $1700 on Wednesday and is turning positive on the daily charts. The precious metal has reached $1,712 area, appreciating about $15 during the US session...
WTI tumbles more than 5% toward $32.00
WTI (July futures on Nymex) broke to the downside and lost 4% in a few minutes, falling to $32.10, the lowest level since last Friday. The price is losing almost $2.