Fed's Barkin: Not in a hurry to cut rates

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin said on Friday that he expects overall inflation numbers are likely to come down over the next few months, per Reuters.

Key takeaways

"But if monthly numbers come in inconsistent with that, we have to take that into account."

"I am not in a hurry to cut rates."

"I still see wage and inflation pressures."

"Yesterday was a high inflation report."

"We'll see if there are rate cuts this year, all depends on the progress on inflation."

"Interests costs as percent of revenues is a data point I am interested in."

"The economy will tell us what to do on policy."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the US Dollar's valuation. At the time of press, the US Dollar Index was unchanged on the day at 104.15.