Fed's Barkin: Daylight on the horizon for US economy – WSJ

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said that they see daylight on the horizon for the US economy, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"US economy will continue recovering from the coronavirus pandemic this year."

"Inflation expected to rise but not to problematic levels."

"Would be disappointed if we didn’t see bond yields rise as the outlook improves."

"Confident the Fed will reach its goal of getting inflation sustainably up to 2% over the long run."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen gaining 0.16% on a daily basis at 91.02.