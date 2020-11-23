Fed's Barkin: Broad rollout of vaccine would not be until summer at best

Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said on Monday that he expects to see a vaccine approved by the end, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Still hearing from employers in technology and health care that they can't find workers."

"Lower-income service workers like waiters don't have the skills for the jobs available."

"A broad rollout of vaccine would not be until summer at best so the next few months could be challenging."

"Inflation is hard to find in the numbers."

"Fed's balance sheet is trading short-term debt for longer duration debt, not printing money."

"The spike in government spending is behind us as the country moves to divided government."

"Expecting a slow and steady recovery."

"In large parts of the country, take out and outdoor dining helped a lot of restaurants."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored these comments and was last seen gaining 0.16% on the day at 92.51.