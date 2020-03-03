Federal Reserve cuts rates by 50 basis points in face of coronavirus shocks

Fed Coronavirus Cut Analysis: Sell opportunity on stocks? Sugar rush cannot solve supply problem
Shock and awe – the Federal Reserve has cut interest rates by a double-dose of 50 basis points and triggered a stock market rally. The dollar immediately crashed while oil and gold surged. It is a triple rarity: changing rates by a double-dose, doing it in an emergency move, and hardly providing any guidance. As Joseph Trevisani said, the Fed prefers being "more safe than sorry." President Donald Trump has been pressuring the Fed, and he is surely pleased – but he may be in for a bitter surprise. Read more...
The Fed has just announced a cut in the benchmark interest rate of 0.50, leaving the rate at 1%-1.25. After a G7 meeting that had left the market unsettled, the Fed announced a rate cut as a balm to calm nerves of investors… but were investors showing any nerves at all? The S&P 500 was moving comfortably above 3,000 points after yesterday's substantial gains. Read more...
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) cut its target range for the fed funds rate 50 bps today. The timing of the move was a bit unusual, coming ahead of the next regularly scheduled FOMC meeting on March 18. But as we pointed out in a report we published on March 2, we expected that the Fed would be cutting rates in the near term. The decision to cut rates 50 bps today was unanimously supported by all ten voting FOMC members. In the statement that announced the rate cut, the FOMC said that the “fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain strong.” But it also noted that “the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity.” Read more...
EUR/USD trades on high ground after the Fed slashes rates by 50bp
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.12 but off the highs as the Federal Reserve shocked markets with an emergency rate cut of 50 basis points in response to the coronavirus crisis.
GBP/USD retreats from highs after the Fed-fueled leap
GBP/USD is trading around 1.28, off the highs. Cable leaped when the Federal Reserve announced an emergency 50bp rate cut in response to the coronavirus.
Powell throws in the towel: Bears awake, it’s hunting season
The Fed surprise rate cut shakes confidence in managing the next crisis. A rate cut of this magnitude after the most bullish day ever on the DJIA is a bad idea. Volatility has returned after the decision, a sign that the market is not taking it well.
XAU/USD soars above $1,620 as Fed cuts rates, next levels to watch
Gold prices have leaped after the Federal Reserve has cut interest rates by a double-dose of 50 basis points in a shock move to tackle the evolving risk of coronavirus.
