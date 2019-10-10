Analysts at TD Securities note that the latest FOMC minutes shed light on a Fed that remains divided following its decision to ease rates again at the September meeting.

Key Quotes

“This was already evident on the fact that the dot plot is now split on three clear groups, and also on the three voters who dissented against the rate cut decision. Officials remained generally positive on the economy, while also acknowledging the external and persistent risks to the outlook.”

“Moreover, soft inflation and inflation expectations remain important factors behind the decision to ease for many officials. Also notable, several Fed officials began discussions about how to communicate to the market the possible end of further accommodation. All in, we judge that the data released since the September FOMC meeting continues to support our view for an additional rate cut this month.”