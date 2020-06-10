Fed Press Conference: Chairman Jerome Powell speech live stream – June 10

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve System, will be delivering his remarks on the monetary policy outlook at a press conference following the meeting of the Board of Governors. Powell's speech today (June 10th, 2020) will start at 18:30 GMT.

Optimism and commitment to act by the Federal Reserve (Fed) would boost stocks and weigh on the safe-haven dollar while pouring cold water would send stocks tumbling and the greenback to a comeback, Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, reports.

The market consensus is the Fed to stay on hold and as we get closer to the release time, here are the expectations forecast by the economists and researchers of nine major banks, regarding the upcoming FOMC meeting. The market interest will be in the Projection Materials detailing the Fed’s views on economic growth, prices and policy for the next three years.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is undergoing a monetary policy meeting and will announce its latest decision today at 18:00 GMT. Meanwhile, the US dollar has been on a franc decline ahead of the event, undermined by a better perception of risk, FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik informs.

About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)

Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.