Fed Monetary Policy Report: Policy well-positioned for what lies ahead

In its Monetary Policy Report to Congress, published on Friday, the Federal Reserve said that inflation is somewhat elevated, while the job market remains in a solid shape, per Reuters.
Key takeaways
"Some early signs tariffs pushing up inflation."
"Still early to assess tariff impact on economy."
"Tariff impact yet to show up in official data."
"Financial stability resilient amid heightened uncertainty."
"Broad-based decline in Dollar foreign exchange value."
"Tariffs have weighed on household, business sentiment."
"Slow start to 2025 tied to tariff related adjustments."
"In early April, treasury market functioning remained orderly, but liquidity fell to levels last seen in early 2023."
"Liquidity also materially deteriorated in equity, corporate bond, and municipal bond markets."
"Liquidity across markets has improved since, but conditions remain responsive to news about trade policy."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index edged lower from session highs following this publication and was last seen losing 0.1% on the day at 98.70.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to retain 1.1500 as USD gains traction
EUR/USD hovers around the 1.1500 level in the American session on Friday. The US Dollar surges despite dovish comments from Fed Governor Waller, supporting a rate cut as soon as July. The mood sours as investors weigh Middle East developments.
GBP/USD dives below 1.3500 after weak UK data, resurgent USD
GBP/USD turned red for the day and approaches the 1.3450 area as the week comes to an end. Earlier in the day, the UK reported weak Retail Sales figures, although the ongoing slump seems related to renewed risk aversion fueling safe-haven US Dollar demand.
Gold surges above $3,3360 as fears kick in
Gold gathers near-term momentum and trades near $3,370 ahead of the weekly close, as risk sentiment took a turn to the south. Following a positive start, Wall Street turned south. Middle East tensions and massive back-and-forth missile exchanges between Iran and Israel seem to be behind the ongoing run to safety.
Ripple Price Prediction: How tokenized treasuries could accelerate XRP to $10 by end-2025
Ondo Finance launched tokenized treasuries on the XRP Ledger in June, paving the way for seamless institutional adoption. The market capitalization of tokenized treasuries has grown to $5.9 billion despite market uncertainty over US tariffs.
Weekly focus: War and risk of escalation weigh on market sentiment
The war between Israel and Iran and the risk of further escalation weighed on markets this week. Equity markets largely traded in red and US treasury yields slid lower. That said, markets were by no means in full risk-off sentiment.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.