Fed Minutes to be carefully examined for any information to unwind the build-up of assets – Lloyds Bank

Key Quotes

“The Fed left monetary policy unchanged on 3rd May, as widely expected. The accompanying statement revealed that policymakers see the weak Q1 GDP report as “likely to be transitory”. The minutes of that meeting, to be published at 19:00BST, will be carefully examined for any further information on the strategy to unwind the build-up of assets as a result of the Fed’s QE policy. This could be achieved by tapering reinvestments of maturing assets, potentially starting as early as the back end of this year. The Fed’s Kaplan and Kashkari are scheduled to speak after the minutes are published.”