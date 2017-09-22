Fed: Markets pricing in a 70% chance of a December hike - ANZ

Fed: Markets pricing in a 70% chance of a December hike - ANZBy Sandeep Kanihama
After last week’s ‘hawkish’ Fed meeting, markets are now pricing in a 70% chance of a December hike but, beyond that, pricing remains conservative, notes the analysis team at ANZ.
Key Quotes
“Most of the FOMC officials speaking this week are on the dovish side; while Chair Yellen and Dudley are likely to reiterate their comments of past weeks and, as such, we doubt the USD can extend its rally. There will be some announcements in terms of tax reform from Washington, but the hurdle for positive surprise is high.”
