Ex-PBOC Statistics Official: Rate cut would ease yuan pressure

Sheng Songcheng, a former Director of the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) statistics department, called for a moderate rate cut in the second half of 2021, in order to ward off any risks from a potential economic slowdown and US rate hikes.
Key quotes
“China's monetary policy should remain stable with a tilt to looser in the second half of the year, moderately cutting interest rates.”
“A reasonable and moderate interest rate cut would help reserve future policy room for future interest rate hikes when the Federal Reserve tightens its monetary policy.”
“As well, a moderate cut could ease flows of short-term speculative funds flowing into China that are pushing up the yuan.”
“It will also help stabilize China's exports in H2.”
“China may still achieve high growth of 8% in Q2 before slowing to 5-6% in H2.”
“An active monetary response to promote comprehensive economic recovery as fiscal expansion is weaker than last year.”
“Moderate inflationary pressure in the short-term, as well as relatively stable asset prices, provide the right conditions.”
Related reads
Yuan correction short-term, no one-way depreciation – China Press
China's Xi: China and Europe to expand cooperation to better respond to global challenges
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears struggle above 1.1800 ahead of FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD bears are put to test above 1.1800 heading into Wednesday’s European open. The currency pair prints a three-day downtrend as risk appetite sours and puts a safe-haven bid under the US dollar, as all eyes remain on the key Fed meeting minutes.
GBP/USD teases 1.3800 amid risk aversion, FOMC minutes eyed
GBP/USD remains depressed around 1.3800 amid risk-aversion. The US dollar stands resilient to disappointing ISM data, ahead of FOMC minutes. Sterling looks for some support on the reopening optimism.
Gold: 21-DMA limits XAU/USD’s bullish potential ahead of Fed minutes
With the return of full markets, bulls flexed their muscles and drove gold price to the highest level since June 17 at $1815. Gold, however, failed to sustain at higher levels and pulled back sharply to finish the day below the $1800 level.
Shiba Inu prints bullish pattern, SHIB to rally by 80%
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB could be heading next as it seems bound for higher highs.
What yield drop ahead of Fed minutes means for dollar
The June FOMC meeting minutes is one of this week’s key event risks. The Federal Reserve grew less dovish last month by opening the door to the discussion of reducing asset purchases.