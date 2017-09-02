Ex-BOE’s King: MPs’ attitude made Brexit inevitable

The Telegraph quotes comments from the former BOE Governor Mervyn King, citing that the Brexit vote and the election of Trump as the US president “raised questions” over whether “the [political] parties we have at present – in the US or the UK – actually have lost touch”.

King added, “Why they were created in the first place no longer seems relevant, and it’s more difficult to see what each party stands for, hence the rise of people who could represent one party or another but see themselves as the individual who can save the country.”