EU's von der Leyen: Very concerned about UK's intentions to breach Withdrawal Agreement

Commenting on the UK's Internal Market Bill, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that they are very concerned about announcements from the British government on its intentions to breach the Withdrawal Agreement.

"Breaching the Withdrawal Agreement would break international law and undermine trust," von der Leyen added.

Market reaction

The British pound remains under heavy selling pressure on Wednesday. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.65% on the day at 1.2902. Meanwhile, the EUR/GBP pair was gaining 0.6% at 0.9123.