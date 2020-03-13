EU's von der Leyen: EU to provide maximum flexibility on state aid

"It's not possible to stop the virus but it's essential to slow down the spread," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Friday while presenting the COVID-19 economic response package. "The EU can withstand the shock of coronavirus," von der Leyen added.

Additional takeaways

"The EU needs to be determined, coordinated and united."

"The EU's single market has to function."

"General travel bans are not seen as most effective by the WHO."

"The EU will propose to have EU guidelines for health screening at borders."

"France, Germany willing to reduce restrictions on medical equipment export."

"The shock is temporary but must be as short and as limited as possible."

"Member states should be encouraged to take all necessary measures to support most affected sectors."

"The EU will provide maximum flexibility on state aid."

"The EU will provide flexibility within the Stability and Growth Pact."