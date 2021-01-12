EU’s von der Leyen: AstraZeneca has applied to EMA for its coronavirus vaccine authorization

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted out on Tuesday, AstraZeneca has applied to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its vaccine authorization in the EU.

Good news! @AstraZeneca has applied to @EMA_News to have its vaccine authorised in the EU. @EMA_News will assess the vaccine’s safety & efficacy.



Once the vaccine receives a positive scientific opinion, we will work full speed to authorise its use in Europe. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 12, 2021



Meanwhile, senior EU health official Sandra Gallina said that the AstraZeneca vaccine may gain approval at the end of the month while speaking before lawmakers in the parliament.

