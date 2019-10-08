EU's Tusk to UK PM Johnson: What’s at stake is not winning some stupid blame game

In a tweet directed to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, "What’s at stake is not winning some stupid blame game," European Council President Donald Tusk said.

"At stake is the future of Europe and the UK as well as the security and interests of our people. You don’t want a deal, you don’t want an extension, you don’t want to revoke, quo vadis?"

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair continues to push lower and was last seen trading at 1.2220, erasing 0.57% on a daily basis.