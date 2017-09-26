EU's Tusk: Brexit is about damage control

EU's Tusk: Brexit is about damage controlBy Eren Sengezer
European Council President Donald Tusk was out on the wires, via Reuters, saying that Brexit was about damage control and his opinion on the matter remained unchanged.
Key quotes (via Reuters):
- By being creative in the ways we approach these issues, we can find solutions that work both for the remaining (EU) 27 but also for the UK.
- We can also maintain cooperation and partnership between the UK and the EU
