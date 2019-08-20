EU's Tusk: Backstop is insurance to avoid hard border on island of Ireland

Ahead of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's meeting with the EU leaders later this week, "The backstop is an insurance to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland unless and until an alternative is found," European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted out.

"Those against the backstop and not proposing realistic alternatives in fact support reestablishing a border. Even if they do not admit it."

The GBP/USD pair ignored these comments and was last seen trading at 1.2100, erasing 0.22% on a daily basis.